Researchers find six baby California condors in the wild, hope for species

The condor population has a few new additions.
David McNew/Getty Images
PAGE, AZ - MARCH 22: A rare and endangered California condor flies through Marble Gorge, east of Grand Canyon National Park March 22, 2007 west of Page, Arizona. Condor managers taking blood samples from the 57 wild condors in Arizona both before and after hunting season find that all 57 condors test positive for contamination by lead matching the isotropic fingerprint of the lead commonly used in ammunition, and that those levels rise significantly by the end of the season. Many of the condors become so sick that biologists must re-capture them for lead-poisoning treatments. Several condors die each year. Experts believe the condors are ingesting the lead as they scavenge gut piles left behind hunters because lead bullets shatter and fragment inside the kill. Officials in Arizona are encouraging hunters to use copper bullets instead of lead-based ammunition and in California a coalition of conservation groups have sued the California Fish and Game Commission in an effort to force a ban on lead ammunition in Condor ranges. The condors in the Marble Canyon and Vermillion Cliffs area easily fly as far west as Lake Mead, by way of the Grand Canyon, and to Zion National Park and far into Utah. With a wingspan up to nine and a half feet, condors are the largest flying birds in North America. In 1982, when the world population of California condors dropped to only 22 and extinction was believed eminent, biologist captured them and began a captive breeding and release program which has increased the total population to 278, of which 132 now live in the wild in Arizona, California, and Baja California, Mexico. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
California Condor in Flight
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:33:51-04

(KERO) — The recent discovery of half a dozen baby California condors is a promising indicator that the endangered species is making a comeback.

The Big Sur area was formerly home to a sanctuary dedicated to preserving the birds until a wildfire last fall severely damaged the facility. In the aftermath of the Dolan Fire experts say the Central Coast lost ten condors and two chicks. For a population of fewer than 100 birds in the state, the loss was devastating.

Fortunately, the condor population has a few new additions.

"This year, we have six chicks in wild nests, and we have seven condors from captivity that will be released this year," said Kelly Sorenson, executive director of the Ventana Wildlife Society. "And despite ten losses this year, we are still a little bit ahead of the game this year."

While things look good so far condors face the constant threat of ingesting lead ammunition. Sorenson says that lead poisoning accounts for over half of condor deaths.

