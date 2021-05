Flock of giant California condors trash woman's home

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Giant California condors are rare, but not at Cinda Mickols’ home. Fifteen to 20 of the giant endangered birds have like the house in the city of Tehachapi and have made a big mess.

Mickols’ daughter is Seana Quintero and she posted photos of the rowdy guests on Twitter. She tells the San Francisco Chronicle the birds showed up at her mother’s home last weekend.

Over the weekend ~15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck. They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom 😭 pic.twitter.com/bZyHsN58Bk — Seana Lyn (@SeanaLyn) May 5, 2021

They trashed the deck and ruined a spa cover, decorative flags, and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there’s poop everywhere.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suggested Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.