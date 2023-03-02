Residents evacuate after avalanche in Olympic Valley

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities evacuated residents from a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley after an avalanche on Tues, Feb 28.

The avalanche happened during a snowstorm. It was 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep, engulfing the bottom two stories of the building. No one in the building was hurt.

Displaced residents were relocated to an evacuation center. Authorities say they will re-evaluate the avalanche risk and decide if it's safe for residents to return.

Other areas were also evacuated due to heightened risk.