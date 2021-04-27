Watch
San Francisco man charged with killing baby in his care

Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:26:28-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco man has been charged with killing a 7-month-old boy who was in his care. Joseph Williams was charged Monday with murder and assault on a child causing death.

The San Francisco district attorney's office says Williams was babysitting the boy on April 20 and later that day brought the child to a hospital.

The baby died of traumatic head injuries caused by blunt force.

Authorities say the child wasn't related to Williams. They didn't provide details of what might have caused the injuries

