Santa Ana winds arrive in Southern California for Thanksgiving

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KERO) — Howling Santa Ana winds came to visit Southern California for the Thanksgiving holiday, and they brought with them some spot power outages.

"It is crazy," said Yadira Auceda, a resident of Santa Maria. "We are not local and it's not like this where we are from, so I'm in shorts. I'm wearing shorts. It's just crazy."

A public safety power shutoff was issued for southwest Riverside County as high winds and low humidity elevated the fire danger in the area. The wind event was also an un-welcomed addition to the holidays for some visitors to the area.

"It was a little creepy when you hear things knocking on the window and then it's like 'oh, it's just the wind.' The wind is not doing any favors for my hair right now but that is okay," said Arizona resident Destiny Carter.