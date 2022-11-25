Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Santa Ana winds arrive in Southern California for Thanksgiving

Howling Santa Ana winds came to visit Southern California for the Thanksgiving holiday, and they brought with them some spot power outages.
Wind at the Beach (FILE)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 12:37:56-05

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KERO) — Howling Santa Ana winds came to visit Southern California for the Thanksgiving holiday, and they brought with them some spot power outages.

"It is crazy," said Yadira Auceda, a resident of Santa Maria. "We are not local and it's not like this where we are from, so I'm in shorts. I'm wearing shorts. It's just crazy."

A public safety power shutoff was issued for southwest Riverside County as high winds and low humidity elevated the fire danger in the area. The wind event was also an un-welcomed addition to the holidays for some visitors to the area.

"It was a little creepy when you hear things knocking on the window and then it's like 'oh, it's just the wind.' The wind is not doing any favors for my hair right now but that is okay," said Arizona resident Destiny Carter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Thursday, December 1st at 6 PM