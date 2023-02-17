Solana Beach community rallies around grieving Turkish family

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — The community of Solana Beach is rallying around a Turkish family that lost dozens of relatives in the recent earthquake that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Sinem Uz and her husband Orhan are originally from Turkey but their family has lived in Solana Beach since 2009, where they have two young children.

Orhan's brother's building was flattened in the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. The couple has lost in-laws, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Due to these losses, the community is rallying around the family.

A local mom started a GoFundMe donation drive to help send supplies to their hometown. Meanwhile, Sinem's brother-in-law flew to turkey last week with an envelope of cash and suitcases of clothing.

She says they are overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Most of the people they donate, it’s not only they donate to the fundraiser they feel our pain too. We cry together."

Sinem works as a crossing guard and says she's received dozens of cards from the students she helps get safely to and from school.