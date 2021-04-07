Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Son arrested after mother’s body found in LA-area trash bin

He could face a murder charge.
items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:16:18-04

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the son of a 75-year-old woman found dead in a Los Angeles-area trash bin has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The body of Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was discovered Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before.

Sheriff's officials say Iniguez’s son, Christian Torres, was detained as part of the investigation and later arrested. He could face a murder charge.

Vehicle pursuit in Pomona

Crime

Bakersfield native arrested following vehicle pursuit east of Los Angeles

John Madden, 23ABC
10:08 PM, Apr 06, 2021

It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 32-year-old has an attorney.

Investigators say there is no known motive and the murder weapon has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive