Son arrested after mother’s body found in LA-area trash bin

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the son of a 75-year-old woman found dead in a Los Angeles-area trash bin has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
The body of Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was discovered Monday in Huntington Park, near where she was reported missing by a relative the night before.
Sheriff's officials say Iniguez’s son, Christian Torres, was detained as part of the investigation and later arrested. He could face a murder charge.
It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 32-year-old has an attorney.
Investigators say there is no known motive and the murder weapon has not been identified.