Bakersfield native arrested following vehicle pursuit east of Los Angeles

POMONA, Calif. — A person from Bakersfield is behind bars tonight after a vehicle pursuit near Los Angeles which ended in a crash.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was one of the agencies in pursuit of what they called a murder suspect in Pomona, Tuesday evening. After driving in and out of parking lots, and speeding through neighborhoods, the driver crashed into a semi. Law enforcement surrounded the vehicle, and the suspect was arrested.

The Kern County Sheriff’s office confirmed the driver is from Bakersfield. KCSO also says the suspect has a traffic warrant out for their arrest, and that the homicide unit is investigating if the suspect is tied to a murder in Kern County.

This is a developing story.