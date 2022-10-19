Stockton serial killer appears in court

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The man suspected of killing half a dozen people in Stockton in what investigators have described as the work of an apparent serial killer was in court on Tuesday, October 18th.

43-year-old Wesley Brownlee has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was ordered to be held without bond. Authorities arrested him at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th, as he drove around parks and other dark places. According to authorities, Brownlee was hunting for his next victim. All of the shootings happened in dark areas, where the victims were alone.

Prosecutors say they have evidence from the murder scenes and cell phone data that links Brownlee to the crimes. According to them, they plan to bring additional charges.