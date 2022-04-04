Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns

Gun Homicides Homes
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - A sales clerk holds a pistol during an auction in Rochester, Wash., on Oct. 20, 2017. A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, April 4, 2022, suggests people who live with handgun owners are murdered at more than twice the rate of people who live in homes without such firearms. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Gun Homicides Homes
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:02:02-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that people who live with handgun owners in the U.S. are shot to death at a higher rate than people who live in homes without such firearms.

Past studies have found guns in the home are tied to a higher risk of a violent death. But much of that work focused on suicide.

The new study tackles the belief that handguns in the home are still worthwhile because of the safety they provide against intruders.

The Annals of Internal Medicine published the study Monday.

The study has several shortcomings and it’s not clear that the findings are generalizable to the whole country.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen