UCLA to pay record of nearly $700M in doctor abuse lawsuits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California system has agreed to pay $375 million to more than 300 women who said they were sexually abused by a longtime UCLA gynecologist.

The announcement Tuesday brings total payouts by the university in lawsuits against Dr. James Heap to nearly $700 million. That's the largest amount paid by a public university in a wave of sexual misconduct scandals involving campus doctors.

The private University of Southern California paid out more than $1 billion to settle thousands of cases against its longtime gynecologist.

Heaps worked at UCLA for 35 years and has pleaded not guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges.