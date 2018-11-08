Unofficial Election Results: The Races

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here are the unofficial election results for some of the races around the state. For a full list of election results, click here:

Governor: Gavin Newsom (D)

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting Gavin Newsom (D) has unofficially been elected Governor of California.

Newsom has received over 4 million votes (59%). His opponent, John H. Cox (R), received almost 3 million votes (41%).

During his victory speech, Newsom reported that John Cox has conceded the race.

Lieutenant Governor: Eleni Kounalakis (D)

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting Eleni Kounalakis has unofficially won the Lietentant Governor's race.

Kounalakis received 56% of the vote, while her opponent, Ed Hernandez (D), received 44% of the vote.

CA State Assembly District 32: Rudy Salas (D)

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Rudy Salas (D) has unofficially won the State Assembly District 32 race.

Salas received 52.5% of the vote, while his opponent, Justin Mendes (R), received 47.5% of the vote.

CA State Assembly District 34: Vince Fong (R)

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Vince Fong (R) has unofficially won the State Assembly District 34 race.

Vince Fong won 73% of the vote, while his opponent, Nick Nicita (D), received 27% of the vote.

CA State Senate District 14: Melissa Hurtado (D)

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Melissa Hurtado (D) has unofficially won the State Senate District 14 race against incumbent Andy Vidak (R).

Hurtado received 52.1% of the vote, while Vidak received 47.9% of the vote. This was Vidak's third run for the seat. He had held the position since 2013.

CA U.S. Representative District 21: David Valadao (R)

With 100% of the precincts reporting, the California Secretary of State is reporting that David Valadao (R) has unofficially won the U.S. Representative District 21 race.

Valadao received 53.7% of the votes, while his opponent, TJ Cox (D), received 46.3% of the votes.

CA U.S. Representative District 23: Kevin McCarthy (R)

With 100% of precincts reported, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Kevin McCarthy has unofficially won the U.S. Representative District 23 race.

McCarthy (R) received 66.5% of the votes against his opponent, Tatiana Matta (D), who received 33.5% of the votes.

CA U.S. Senate Statewide: Dianne Feinstein (D)

With 100% of the precincts reported, the California Secretary of State is reporting that Dianne Feinstein (D) has unofficially won her re-election for the California Senate seat.

Feinstein received 54% of the vote, while her challenger, Kevin De Leon (R) received 46% of the vote.