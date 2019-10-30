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Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.

Click the links below to visit election office websites:

To register to vote, request an early absentee ballot, find information on early in-person voting, see a sample ballot, track your ballot, and for other voter information, head to the County of Kern Elections Division website.

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

10/30/2026

Mostly Sunny

73° / 55°

7%

SaturdaySat

10/31/2026

Cloudy

68° / 56°

16%

SundaySun

11/01/2026

AM Light Rain

63° / 50°

67%

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

70° / 49°

5%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

74° / 51°

2%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Sunny

69° / 50°

3%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 49°

3%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Mostly Sunny

67° / 48°

16%