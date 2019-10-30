Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.
Click the links below to visit election office websites:
To register to vote, request an early absentee ballot, find information on early in-person voting, see a sample ballot, track your ballot, and for other voter information, head to the County of Kern Elections Division website.
Bakersfield, CA
Day
Conditions
HI / LO
Precip
FridayFri
10/30/2026
Mostly Sunny
73° / 55°
7%
SaturdaySat
10/31/2026
Cloudy
68° / 56°
16%
SundaySun
11/01/2026
AM Light Rain
63° / 50°
67%
MondayMon
11/02/2026
Mostly Sunny
70° / 49°
5%
TuesdayTue
11/03/2026
Mostly Sunny
74° / 51°
2%
WednesdayWed
11/04/2026
Mostly Sunny
69° / 50°
3%
ThursdayThu
11/05/2026
Partly Cloudy
68° / 49°
3%
FridayFri
11/06/2026
Mostly Sunny
67° / 48°
16%