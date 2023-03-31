Watch Now
Former Navy coach Niumatalolo joins UCLA staff

The school said in an announcement Friday that Niumatalolo will serve as an advisor to the Bruins' football staff and players.
John Raoux/AP
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo yells to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 31, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is joining UCLA's coaching staff as director of leadership.

Niumatalolo led Navy for 15 years and was the winningest coach in school history at 109-83. The Midshipmen, however, finished with losing records the past three seasons, including 4-8 the past two.

Navy played in 10 bowl games under Niumatalolo. He also was the only coach to win his first eight games in the storied Army-Navy rivalry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
