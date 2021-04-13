Watch
Traffic

Actions

Woman who crashed into parked piece of heavy equipment in SW Bakersfield identified by coroner

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News Image
Panama Lane fatal
Panama Lane Fatal
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 16:56:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified 53-year-old Ute Salem as the woman who died Saturday after crashing into a piece of heavy equipment parked on Panama Lane.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Salem was driving in the 7200 block of Panama Ln. when, for unknown reason, she veered off the roadway, striking a parked piece of heavy earth moving equipment. She was taken to Kern Medical where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive