A warming trend will hit later this week, although highs will remain below average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A warming trend will begin as high pressure builds over the forecast area, although highs will remain at least a few degrees below average today.

Afternoon highs by Wednesday and Thursday will be several degrees above average. Afternoon highs will lower towards seasonal normals next weekend as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

Another relatively cool day is anticipated for today, although maybe slightly warmer. Nonetheless, highs will remain around three to five degrees below average. Gusty winds will likely redevelop by this afternoon along the Mojave Desert slopes in eastern Kern County and continue through late Monday night/early Tuesday morning with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Thus, a Wind Advisory was hoisted for this area.

