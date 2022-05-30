Watch
Weather

Actions

A warming trend will hit later this week, although highs will remain below average

Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Monday, May 30, 2022, brought to you by 23ABC's Veronica Morley.
Screen Shot 2022-05-30 at 7.16.37 AM.png
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 10:30:26-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A warming trend will begin as high pressure builds over the forecast area, although highs will remain at least a few degrees below average today.

Afternoon highs by Wednesday and Thursday will be several degrees above average. Afternoon highs will lower towards seasonal normals next weekend as the ridge of high pressure weakens.

Another relatively cool day is anticipated for today, although maybe slightly warmer. Nonetheless, highs will remain around three to five degrees below average. Gusty winds will likely redevelop by this afternoon along the Mojave Desert slopes in eastern Kern County and continue through late Monday night/early Tuesday morning with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Thus, a Wind Advisory was hoisted for this area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018