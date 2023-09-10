Above average heat and monsoonal moisture over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This weekend brought warmer than average heat with some cloud cover due to monsoonal moisture.

Bakersfield reached 97° on Saturday, and temps will continue to cool later in the week.

As we get closer to fall, the chance for triple digit heat to return drops.

On average, the last triple digit day comes in the middle of September, totaling to around 36 days above 100°.

This year, we've dealt with 33 days above 100°.

Saturday night, lows will fall in the 60s and 70s across the county with highs in the mid 90s for Bakersfield on Sunday.

Deserts can expect highs in the 90s and mountains await temps in the low 80s and 90s.

Through Sunday morning, cloud cover and scattered showers to the east can be expected thanks to monsoonal moisture.

We'll clear out through the evening before scattered showers return Monday afternoon.

Winds will stay breezy across Kern, and air quality will be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

The remainder of the week can expect cooler and dry conditions.

