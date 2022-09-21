Another gorgeous day for Bakersfield

This week has gifted us with gorgeous weather just before the start of fall.

Bakersfield spent a wonderful start to the week enjoying temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday was no different.

The high for the day in Bakersfield reached 82°, and this cool stretch of weather will be joining us for the rest of the week.

The high in Bakersfield on Wednesday is expected to reach 79°— perfect weather to kick off the first day of the Kern county fair.

Thursday, first official day of fall, brings a high of 80°, but it seems the fall weather may not be staying with us through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, Bakersfield can expect temperatures in the 90s.

Over in our mountain communities, Tuesday brought near-perfect conditions.

Tehachapi saw a delightful high of 73° on Tuesday and can expect to deal with that cooling trend through the rest of the week.

By the weekend, Tehachapi can anticipate warmer temps in the 80s.

Frazier Park seeing similar trends.

Frazier Park enjoyed a high of 72° on Tuesday but will be awaiting highs in the 80s by the weekend.

All of Kern can anticipate a warm weekend, so if you can, enjoy the fair early while the temperatures are still nice and cool.