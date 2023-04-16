Another great weekend for the valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This weekend brought picture-perfect conditions to enjoy the outdoors.

Bakersfield reached near-normal temps on Saturday at 77°, and across the state much of California saw nice weather as well.

The central valley enjoyed highs in the 70s, but the coast was slightly cooler in the 60s on Saturday.

As you head through the evening, you may want to wear a light sweater as temps fall into the low 50s in Bakersfield.

On Sunday, we can expect another great day with a forecast high of 80° for Bakersfield.

The northern coast could see highs in the upper 50s on Sunday, and the central coast with temps reaching the 60s and 70s.

Sunday night could bring some gusty winds in the desert and mountain communities in Kern County with gusts up to 40 mph.

With that we'll see another day of moderate air quality.

Heading into mid-week, temps will drop below average in the 60s, but next weekend will bring a warming trend back to the valley.

As always, enjoy a safe weekend!