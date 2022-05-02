Areas of Kern to see highs of 90s starting this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A heat wave is making its way to our area this week. Places on the Valley floor and out in the desert could see highs in the 90s while our mountains will reach the 80s.

High temperatures this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon will remain above seasonal values. A warming trend is expected Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be twelve to fourteen degrees above normal for this time of year.

Strong, gusty winds are expected in Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert Slopes this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert Slopes this afternoon into early Tuesday morning for west wind gusts near 55 mph.