Back to 70s after hitting 80° Tuesday

Monday's reign as the warmest day of the year was short-lived.

Bakersfield hit 80° for the first time in 2024 on Tuesday!

That's fitting timing for warmer weather, as spring is set to begin Tuesday at 8:06 PM.

It wasn't just Bakersfield that was warm, either.

Most places across Kern enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day, but we did see a few more showers and storms pop up in our mountain areas.

A stray shower is possible in the Lower Sierra again on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Bakersfield is in for another great day for the first full day of spring, with a forecast high of 77°.

In general, our weather will be very nice for the rest of the work week, with highs in the 60s and 70s all across Kern.

Our weather will take a turn for the worse over the weekend, though, with a chance of rain and cooler temperatures returning.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

