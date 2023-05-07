Bakersfield staying cool through the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Temps across California have been cool and comfortable this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Bakersfield reached a high of 73° on Saturday, and we can expect to stay cool through Wednesday.

An upper level low has brought this cooler weather to the central valley, and we can expect to continue to feel its influence midweek.

This week, we can expect highs in the 70s through Wednesday.

We're looking at another day of good air quality on Sunday, but winds will be gusty in or wind-prone areas.

Eastern Kern could see gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour with gusts in the valley staying between 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Later on in the week, we can expect big changes.

With high pressure moving in from the south, temps will rise into the 80s and 90s by next weekend.

Enjoy the cooler weather for now because conditions are expected to get very hot, very soon.