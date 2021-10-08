Beautiful, cool weekend ahead

Fall weather has arrived!

After a few days of nicer weather, we've seen our temperatures fall to near record cool levels Friday, accompanied by clouds and even some light rain across the county!

If you've been a fan of this nice, cool weather we've got some good news for you in the forecast for the weekend too!

While our skies will be clearing, we're going to be enjoying nice cool temperatures both Saturday and Sunday!

Saturday will start off cool with lows down into the 40s for much of the Valley, and 30s in our mountains!

Highs Saturday will be in a similar range to what we saw Friday, 50s and 60s in the mountains and mostly 60s in the Valley under sunny skies.

Temperatures warm up a bit on Sunday, but highs remain cooler than average with mid 70s forecast in Bakersfield.

The warm up for Sunday is short-lived, though.

Another storm system will be affecting Kern County by Monday, taking highs back into the 50s and 60s for much of the county.

This second storm brings with it a small chance for rain once again, but the bigger issues looks to be gusty winds.

A High Wind Watch is already in effect for Monday for most of Kern County.

