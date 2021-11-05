Beautiful Saturday, cooler Sunday

We're tracking a small cool down behind Thursday's cold front.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend.

On Saturday highs in the Valley will be in the upper 60s with a few passing clouds and moderate air quality.

Highs continue to fall on Sunday.

Another cold front will be moving through Kern County early in the day.

That will keep highs in the Valley in the lower 60s, alongside more cloud cover, a few sprinkles (especially in the foothills) and stronger winds up to 40 miles per hour in eastern Kern.

From there, we look ahead to Tuesday for a more interesting weather system.

Tuesday looks to bring another cold front our way, this time with significantly more moisture.

The question is, will that moisture make it all the way to Kern County?

Latest models have trended toward yes, bringing in measurable rain, but we still don't see a lot of consistency from run to run.

I'll keep our chances at 30% on Tuesday, because while the latest signs are encouraging, this system may definitely still fall apart.