Below average temps persist

Kern county stays cold
23ABC
Posted at 7:23 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 22:23:45-05

Bakersfield dealt with yet another cold day on Sunday with a high of 60°.

We can expect our warmest day on Thursday as we celebrate 23ABC's Baby Shower with a high of 65°.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the valley for the remainder of the week.

Our mountain communities will expect even colder temps.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect highs in the 50s for the week with overnight lows near freezing.

Eastern Kern can expect some gustier winds, but for the majority of Kern, winds will be light and breezy.

The lack of movement will keep air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, so make sure to take care of yourself if you are in that group and stay warm!

