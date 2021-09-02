Breezy conditions lead to much better weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A trough digging in over Central California will keep fresh ocean air spilling onshore, helping to keep temperatures below average today into tomorrow. We're also enjoying much better valley air quality too, which has a forecast of 59 in the moderate range today!

So with a high of 90 in Bakersfield this afternoon, we'll actually spend much of our day in the 70s and 80s! As for the rest of Kern County, the Kern River Valley also sees highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with a range of 90s in the Kern Desert, and low 80s in Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

These conditions last through tomorrow as northwesterly flow continues, and we are concerned about these breezy conditions and what it means for the French Fire. But for the rest of Kern County, get outside and enjoy the moderate air quality for now, because we're heading into a warmer weekend with a return to more stagnant conditions.

That's because high pressure will begin building in the desert Saturday, bringing a quick return to the heat here in Kern County as we jump to the upper 90s in the valley Sunday and face the 100s yet again on Monday for your Labor Day plans. As fires around the state continue to burn, that means the smoke will quickly fill in again and remain trapped through much of next week.

We're also watching the chance for monsoonal moisture to get dragged into the region Tuesday into Wednesday next week, but for now the chance of showers in Kern County doesn't look very promising.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC

