Elaina Rusk, 23ABC

Email: Elaina@KERO.com
Birthplace: Roseville (Sacramento)
Education: Certification in Broadcast Meteorology at Mississippi State University; Bachelor of Arts in Journalism - News Editorial and a minor in Psychology at California State University, Chico
Current Position/Job Duties: morning meteorologist; previously Elaina was an anchor, producer, reporter and videojournalist
Previous Work Experience: Reporter/Fill-In Anchor at KSWO in Lawton, OK; Reporter/Producer at KNDO in Yakima, WA
Joined 23ABCnews: September 2008
Most Memorable Stories: live shots from Disneyland; hiking across the fire lines with our local crews in Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Santa Barbara; learning to joust in Frazier Park; and going live on the Grapevine in the snow, the wind, the heat, everything!
Awards/Honors: Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters: Best News Report
News Philosophy: fair and unbiased
Role Models: my late dad, the most genuine and selfless person I ever knew; my mom, who loves unconditionally; my brother Taylor, who gives more than he ever takes; and my hilarious brother Bryan who nearly always makes drinks come out of our noses at the dinner table
Favorite Sports Teams: da Bears! And the San Francisco Giants
Favorite Music: Indie rock, classical
Favorite Movies: Inception, Star Wars, Harry Potter, the Goonies, National Treasure, just to name a few
Favorite Programs: 23ABC News of course! Also Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, The Walking Dead, Downton Abbey, Modern Family, Storm Chasers, Project Runway, the Olympics
Favorite Books: Harry Potter, Pillars of the Earth... and anything by Jane Austen, the Bronte Sisters, Dan Brown, Alison Weir, Phillippa Gregory
Hobbies/Interests: storm chasing, writing, photography, traveling, swimming, dancing
Hidden Talent: I’m a trained ballerina!
Pets: Emmy, my adorable Miniature Schnauzer rescue; Abbey, our flabby tabby adopted from Kern County Animal Services, our black lab Molly, and Sunshine, my adorably chubby fish (a yellow Blood Parrot) that’s been traveling with me since college
Something Most People don't know about me: I’m writing a superhero novel
What I like best about Southern California: Bakersfield’s hospitality
On the weekends I love to: sleep!
You're most likely to see me around town: walking the dogs, screaming at Condors games, hiking the bluffs, out with friends having breakfast downtown or lunch at Luigi’s, laughing at the Melodrama, shopping, dancing Zumba