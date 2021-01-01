Elaina Rusk, 23ABC

Email: Elaina@KERO.com

Birthplace: Roseville (Sacramento)

Education: Certification in Broadcast Meteorology at Mississippi State University; Bachelor of Arts in Journalism - News Editorial and a minor in Psychology at California State University, Chico

Current Position/Job Duties: morning meteorologist; previously Elaina was an anchor, producer, reporter and videojournalist

Previous Work Experience: Reporter/Fill-In Anchor at KSWO in Lawton, OK; Reporter/Producer at KNDO in Yakima, WA

Joined 23ABCnews: September 2008

Most Memorable Stories: live shots from Disneyland; hiking across the fire lines with our local crews in Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Santa Barbara; learning to joust in Frazier Park; and going live on the Grapevine in the snow, the wind, the heat, everything!

Awards/Honors: Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters: Best News Report

News Philosophy: fair and unbiased

Role Models: my late dad, the most genuine and selfless person I ever knew; my mom, who loves unconditionally; my brother Taylor, who gives more than he ever takes; and my hilarious brother Bryan who nearly always makes drinks come out of our noses at the dinner table

Favorite Sports Teams: da Bears! And the San Francisco Giants

Favorite Music: Indie rock, classical

Favorite Movies: Inception, Star Wars, Harry Potter, the Goonies, National Treasure, just to name a few

Favorite Programs: 23ABC News of course! Also Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, The Walking Dead, Downton Abbey, Modern Family, Storm Chasers, Project Runway, the Olympics

Favorite Books: Harry Potter, Pillars of the Earth... and anything by Jane Austen, the Bronte Sisters, Dan Brown, Alison Weir, Phillippa Gregory

Hobbies/Interests: storm chasing, writing, photography, traveling, swimming, dancing

Hidden Talent: I’m a trained ballerina!

Pets: Emmy, my adorable Miniature Schnauzer rescue; Abbey, our flabby tabby adopted from Kern County Animal Services, our black lab Molly, and Sunshine, my adorably chubby fish (a yellow Blood Parrot) that’s been traveling with me since college

Something Most People don't know about me: I’m writing a superhero novel

What I like best about Southern California: Bakersfield’s hospitality

On the weekends I love to: sleep!

You're most likely to see me around town: walking the dogs, screaming at Condors games, hiking the bluffs, out with friends having breakfast downtown or lunch at Luigi’s, laughing at the Melodrama, shopping, dancing Zumba

