Calm weekend conditions for the valley

After an eventful week with rain and snow, Bakersfield gets a break from the excitement with calm conditions this weekend.

The high temperature in Bakersfield reached 62° on Saturday.

Sunday, Bakersfield residents can expect yet another cold day with the high reaching 57°.

The rest of the week, temps will be in the 60s, and overnight lows could be as cold as 40°.

Our mountain communities aren't exempt from the cold weather.

Lake Isabella saw a high of 54° on Saturday, and Tehachapi and Frazier Park dealt with temperatures in the mid 40s.

They won't be seeing any change on Sunday.

Lake Isabella can expect a high of 54°, and Tehachapi and Frazier Park will once again be in the mid 40s.

Overnight lows in our mountain communities will be near freezing throughout the week.

A weak low-pressure system is moving east, keeping us cool and bringing gusty winds to our desert communities.

While fog isn't currently an issue, we are in fog season.

Fog becomes a major issue when it is reduced to 1/4 mile or less, so in case you have to drive in low visibility make sure to turn on your low beams, drive slowly, and always be aware of your surroundings.

Wherever your weekend takes you, stay warm and stay safe!