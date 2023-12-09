Watch Now
Chilly Weather on the Way! How to prepare for the Freeze Warning in impacted areas

Areas outside of Bakersfield will fall below freezing
Posted at 6:22 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 21:22:59-05

It’s cold! Friday, Bakersfield saw a high temperature of 54 degrees, the coolest day since March 1st with 50 degrees but, things are expected to get even colder.

A freeze warning is in effect starting Saturday at 2 a.m. and will stay in effect until Wednesday morning.

Here in Kern County, areas like Delano, Shafter, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, and Wasco can expect to have temperatures at or below freezing.

Remember to bring pets inside, cover outdoor plumbing with towels, and cover exposed vegetation to trap heat.

Here in the Valley, we can expect to see our overnight lows in the 30’s and 60 degree temperatures throughout the week with some clouds present.

