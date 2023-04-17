Comfortable conditions persist through the beginning of the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Even warmer conditions hit Bakersfield on Sunday with our high reaching 77°— a great day to enjoy the outdoors.

As you prepare for the work week, you can expect temps to stay on the warm side through Monday with an expected high of 72° in Bakersfield on Monday.

Our mountain will see highs in the 50s and 60s, and our desert communities will be looking forward to another day in the 70s and 80s.

Major changes are expected by Tuesday, bringing highs down to the 60s in Bakersfield.

Across Kern, we can expect below average weather to last through Wednesday.

With this cooldown, gusty winds can be expected in the Mojave Desert slopes.

High winds could pick up to 50 mph, starting late Sunday night lasting through Tuesday evening.

By next weekend, winds should calm down and temps will warm up again.

Enjoy a productive and safe work week!