Comfortable weather joins us in the valley for the holiday

Weather conditions in Bakersfield are bringing the holiday cheer with near normal temperatures.

On Sunday, Bakersfield saw a high of 66° and temps will stay in the 60s through the beginning of the week.

By the time we reach our Thanksgiving holiday, temperatures will rise to 71° and Black Friday can expect a high of 72° before temps drop back into the 60s.

Wind gusts are breezy in the valley and air quality will still be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A freeze warning in effect in the Delano and McFarland area is our only real concern.

That warning will last until 8 a.m. on Monday morning, so be sure to bring in pets, cover outdoor plumbing, and cover sensitive and exposed vegetation.

Our mountain communities dealt with cool conditions in the 50s and 60s on Sunday, and they will see temperatures rise mid-week as well.

Kern county does not expect any rain or snow, so the roads won't be impacted for your holiday travels.

As always, enjoy your holiday and stay safe.