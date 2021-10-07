Cool, clean ocean air brings good air quality and 70s at last

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An upper trough off the coast continues to bring a southwesterly flow over Kern County, bringing some high clouds and cool, clean ocean air onshore. That has helped improve our air quality significantly, back to the good range at last, as smoke from the Sierra fires has been pushed out to the east. So today there are more passing clouds and cool breezes, taking us down to the 70s for many cities today! It's a great day to go fly a kite and get out and enjoy the fresh air.

That storm will sweep over Northern California overnight with scattered showers here in Kern County around sunrise tomorrow morning. There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms too along with light snow above 8,000 feet in the Sierra to our north. As we see clearing skies tomorrow, we'll also see the coolest highs in more than 160 days! Enjoy the 60s here in the valley for the first time since April.

Shortwave ridging this weekend will bring sunny 70s for the weekend ahead before we watch a very cold trough digging in over Nevada Monday into Tuesday brings a rush of cold winds. Unfortunately we look to be left high and dry with the precipitation chances, but we'll enjoy another Fall-like forecast in the 60s for the beginning of next week with more warming after that.

