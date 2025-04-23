Cool weather is on the way

Today was on the warmer side with a high of 84º here in Bakersfield.

It's also been pretty windy throughout the county, with 20 mph winds in the valley and almost 40 mph winds in the desert.

This warm air will continue into tomorrow with 80s out in the valley and desert, however, 70 degree temperatures will be the norm this week as we head into a cooling trend.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the week at 66º. There is also a 20% chance of rain that day.

These cool temperatures won't last long as it's expected to warm up once more by the end of the week, reaching almost 90º on Tuesday.

