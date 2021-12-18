Cooler temperatures remain throughout the weekend

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Grab your winter coats because it will be cold this weekend in the valley.

Expect sub-freezing temperatures in the desert tonight into Sunday night and cooler temperatures in the valley.

Dry weather should remain throughout the weekend. The valley could see up to three quarters of an inch of rain at the start of the week due to a low pressure system moving south down the California coast.

Winds are relatively calm this weekend but winds could pick up by midweek along with a deep trough bringing with it chances of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Our air quality is moderate at 63 which will continue into Sunday so no burning unless registered.

Bakersfield reached a high of 58 today but as the evening approaches the temperature will drop to 37.

Our mountain towns of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier park are also experiencing highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.