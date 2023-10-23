Cooler weather and rain chances in the forecast to start the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — In the past 24 hours, Kern county has already started to see big changes in the weather conditions.

Some areas of the county saw temps drop close to 20°, and we'll continue to cool into Monday.

Bakersfield reached 79° on Sunday with most of the valley floor hitting the upper 70s.

In our mountains, temps fell to a chilly 63° in places like Tehachapi, and in the desert highs climbed to 85° in China Lake and Ridgecrest.

Through Monday, conditions are expected to cool off even more.

Bakersfield should hit a nice 70°, but areas south of the Grapevine like Pine Mountain Club should see colder weather with temps at 51°.

The upper level trough responsible for the big changes will move southward, hovering over the central valley on Monday morning.

That's when we can expect to see the greatest chance for scattered showers in Kern coupled with higher wind gusts.

The valley should see gusts range from 10 to 15 miles per hour, but a wind advisory will be in effect for the desert regions.

Those areas could see gusts upwards of 40 miles per hour.

As the system moves through and clears out our air, we can expect good air quality on Monday.

The rest of the week brings true fall conditions.

The valley will stay in the 70s during the work week with a shot at the 60s by next week.

Expect cooler weather in the mountains.

Lake Isabella will range from the low 60s to the mid 70s.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Bring a jacket and an umbrella out with you on Monday morning, and stay safe out there!



