Cooler weather for the weekend

After record heat Thursday, our temperatures are getting back to normal.

The upper level high that sent our temperatures soaring is moving away from us, and we'll be enjoying more comfortable weather through the weekend.

In Bakersfield, expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Valley air quality gets a bit better too, falling back to the moderate range.

Desert highs will still hover around 100 for the weekend, but highs in the south mountains will be as cool as the mid 80s.

As we look toward next week, we find more good news.

An upper level trough marks the return of cooler onshore flow, which means more comfortable temperatures and decent air quality.

By Friday our highs are expected to be in the lower 90s, near average for this time of year!