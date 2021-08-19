Dramatic "cool down" continues for another day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday's impressive cool down was the best weather we've had in more than two months... as Bakersfield hit a high of 89, the first time we've seen highs in the 80s since June 15!

Below average temperatures will continue today into the weekend as systems pass to our north, keeping that cooler ocean air coming onshore. So enjoy a Bakersfield high of 90 today with valley air quality is forecast to be in the moderate range. However these westerly winds are pushing in some smoke from wildfires burning to the north, so we'll have periods of bad air quality as a result. Remember, if you can smell smoke, you are close enough for it to impact your lungs and you should stay inside in filtered air conditioning. For those of you in the Kern River Valley, those westerly winds are blowing smoke from the French Fire west over Lake Isabella and down into the desert toward Ridgecrest.

A southwesterly flow tomorrow will keep that ocean air coming onshore, and should help to clear some of the smoke that gets trapped overnight. So with more below average afternoon highs, expect the low 90s in the valley today into tomorrow with haze and then low to mid-90s with better air quality Saturday into Sunday.

Conditions stabilize as high pressure builds Monday, bringing those temperatures up to seasonal averages. We're then warming quickly next week with the 100s by Wednesday and lasting into next weekend.

