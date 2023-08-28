Dry and warm Sunday with temps expected to rise

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — This weekend brought pleasant conditions with highs right where they should be for this time of year.

This Sunday starkly contrasts last Sunday when all of Kern county felt the serious impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary.

That storm made this August the second wettest August on record so far with more than an inch of rain this month.

That's something Bakersfield hasn't seen since 1977!

On the other side of the wet weather, highs reached the 90s in Bakersfield.

High pressure will move in next week, turning up the heat even more.

On Monday temps will reach above 100° in the desert.

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s in our mountains, and the central valley will see highs in the upper 90s.

Air quality will stay in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, and we'll see breezy winds throughout the day on Monday.

The week's heat should peak on Thursday before we cool into the 80s in Bakersfield next weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

