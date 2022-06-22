Watch
Weather

Actions

Dry thunderstorms arrive in Kern County

Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 6.54.36 AM.png
23ABC
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 6.54.36 AM.png
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 09:58:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry thunderstorms have made their way to Kern County, bringing a mix of scattered rain, hail, and lighting.

These storms brought on by a low pressure system from the coast pulling up some monsoonal moisture. This system will bring some rain, but it won't be an heavy downpour. The real risk is lightning.

Dry lightning occurs when rain from a storm evaporates before it hits the ground, but lightning still strikes.

Lightning striking dry vegetation is a common source of ignition for wildfires.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a few more showers and storms are possible, but not nearly as many as Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018