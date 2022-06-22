Dry thunderstorms arrive in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry thunderstorms have made their way to Kern County, bringing a mix of scattered rain, hail, and lighting.

These storms brought on by a low pressure system from the coast pulling up some monsoonal moisture. This system will bring some rain, but it won't be an heavy downpour. The real risk is lightning.

Dry lightning occurs when rain from a storm evaporates before it hits the ground, but lightning still strikes.

Lightning striking dry vegetation is a common source of ignition for wildfires.

Looking ahead to Thursday, a few more showers and storms are possible, but not nearly as many as Wednesday.