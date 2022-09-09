End of heat wave #4 on the way

Our long awaited cool down is just on the horizon, but for now we have one more day of extreme heat in the forecast.

Thursday temperatures reached 107° in Bakersfield.

Triple digit temperatures are sticking with us into Friday with a high of 106°.

The good news— Friday is expected to be the last day of heat wave #4, wrapping up at an 11-day stretch of very hot temperatures.

Our mountain communities are still seeing very hot temps but are also expecting a significant cooldown.

Thursday, Tehachapi saw temperatures reach 95° and are awaiting much needed cooler temperatures on Friday at 89°.

Lake Isabella dealt with triple digit temps Thursday with a high of 102° and can expect a high of 100° on Friday.

Through the weekend and into next week, Tehachapi and Frazier Park can look forward to highs in the 70s, and Lake Isabella is anticipating highs in the 80s.

All across Kern county, there's a pretty good chance for rain this weekend.

Bakersfield is monitoring a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and 30% chance of rain on Sunday.

Our mountain communities are seeing very good chances for rain as well, expecting an 80% chance in some spots.

There is the potential for rain in the Kern mountains and deserts.

A flood watch has been issued for Saturday.

Tropical Storm Kay won't make landfall in California, but it is the reason for these rain chances and the significant cool down on the way.

Hang on for one more day of serious heat because more tolerable conditions are on the way.