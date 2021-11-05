Enjoy a Fall-feeling weekend ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Yesterday's cold front passed by with nothing more than passing clouds, as expected. Those clouds are slow to clear this morning, with some drizzle possible where they are stuck against the base of our mountains. But we'll see clearing by mid-morning with cool conditions for the rest of the day.

As a result, expect low 70s in the valley and south mountains, with the mid-70s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert. With more moderate valley air quality. There is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

A dry southwesterly flow will continue into the weekend, with a couple systems passing over Northern California, but with no rain chances here in Kern County through Sunday. So enjoy the passing clouds and the clean ocean air bringing those 70s to most of Kern County today before taking us down to the upper 60s here in the valley tomorrow and then low 60s on Sunday.

We're still watching the development of a stronger, wetter storm system for the state trying to bring a chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday. Unfortunately this system looks to aim north of Kern County, bringing us only a 20% chance of showers.

That system will be quick to clear out Tuesday night with blustery winds through the mountains and down into the desert that day.

Wednesday will be cool with mostly clear skies before high pressure sets up with a warming trend for the rest of next week. That means each morning that has clear and calm conditions could lead to the development of patchy dense fog.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

