Enjoy the cool weather while you can

Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week.

We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley.

The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.

The rest of the week is looking nice and comfortable in the 80s.

But by the weekend, a high pressure system will be moving in, causing Bakersfield to warm up to the 90s.

Unfortunately, we may have to say goodbye to this great stretch of weather.

Our mountain communities are looking at a gorgeous week.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park can enjoy cool weather in the 70s, even dipping down to 68° on Wednesday.

By Saturday and Sunday, they will also be heating up to the 80s.

Lake Isabella will be dealing with some nice conditions in the 70s and 80s through the week, but by the end of the week, they can expect to see highs in the 90s once again.

Have a light jacket on standby for those overnight lows in the 60s here in Bakersfield.

Enjoy the cool weather for the rest of the week while you can because the heat will be coming back very soon.