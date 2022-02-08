Expect warm afternoons as we reach high 70s this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week we're reaching above-average temperatures. We're in the 70s for most of the valley and expect to get into higher 70s towards the end of the week.

High temperatures each afternoon today through Wednesday will be around ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Maximum temperatures each afternoon Thursday through Sunday will be twelve to fourteen degrees above their typical values for the first half of February.

A high pressure system is keeping us dry for this week.