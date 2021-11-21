Fog continues in the valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — With moisture trapped in the valley we will continue to see nighttime and morning fog.

A low pressure system will produce cloudy and cool conditions through the middle of the week but we will not see any rain.

Although cool, our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County which means no burning unless registered. The poor air quality will continue into tomorrow as our air quality index increases to 153 causing unhealthy air quality for all.

Highs will be seasonal throughout the week, leaving us with feelings of fall just in time for Thanksgiving. Bakersfield saw a high of 66 today with mid- to upper-60s for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 67, weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal through next weekend.

