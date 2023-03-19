Watch Now
Gorgeous start to the weekend, but rain is back in our area on Sunday

Rain chances will last Sunday through Wednesday
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 00:38:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — No matter where you ended up to start this weekend, Saturday saw a beautiful day.

Most of the state saw highs in the 70s thanks to downsloping winds, and in Bakersfield, we reached 74° — slightly above average for this time of year.

But, the good news isn't lasting for long.

Sunday, the clouds will rain on your parade.

A weak storm system will bring light to moderate rain to Kern County on Sunday into Monday.

A stronger, cooler system will impact the area on Monday night with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The brunt of this storm will hit on Tuesday, and we could see snow at the pass level on Tuesday night.

On the positive side, these systems clear out our air, bringing good air quality for the valley.

As we await this storm, remember to be safe and stay up to date with weather conditions.

