Gusty winds pick up for Kern desert areas as warming trend continues

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — Warmer temperatures are continuing for Kern County this week. Our Valley will experience mid to upper 60s this week and warm up into the 70s heading into the weekend. A potential wind advisory is expected for our desert areas Wednesday.

High temperatures this afternoon will be around five degrees warmer than yesterday. Maximum temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

Strong, gusty west winds are conceivable in the Kern County desert Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening ahead of an atmospheric disturbance. This atmospheric disturbance should brush the eastern portion of the forecast area Wednesday night and Thursday, resulting in the possibility of mountain snow showers.

A low pressure system will drop southward from Canada into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and progress southward over Nevada Wednesday night and Thursday. This will lead to the possibility of snow showers in the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains Wednesday night and Thursday. Snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet Wednesday night, before falling to around 3,000 feet Thursday.