Watch
Weather

Actions

Heat hits Kern County with sunny clear skies

Forecast Tuesday March 22
23ABC
Forecast Tuesday March 22
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 09:22:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week expect a much warmer spring week. Most of Kern will hit the 80s Tuesday and stay there until this weekend.

Mid 70s to low 80s will begin throughout Kern starting Tuesday. We will see temperatures rise to mid and uppers 80s as the week continues. A low pressure system will start to make its way heading into the weekend, cooling things off a bit.

With these warmer temperatures returning, remember to stay hydrated, especially heading into the Bakersfield Marathon this Sunday. Also, if you keep pets outside, this might be a good week to bring them in during the day or at least, make sure they have shade and plenty of water.

Models are showing a storm system heading our way late this weekend into early next week, but it's too early to confirm how much of an impact this will have next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018