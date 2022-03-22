Heat hits Kern County with sunny clear skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week expect a much warmer spring week. Most of Kern will hit the 80s Tuesday and stay there until this weekend.

Mid 70s to low 80s will begin throughout Kern starting Tuesday. We will see temperatures rise to mid and uppers 80s as the week continues. A low pressure system will start to make its way heading into the weekend, cooling things off a bit.

With these warmer temperatures returning, remember to stay hydrated, especially heading into the Bakersfield Marathon this Sunday. Also, if you keep pets outside, this might be a good week to bring them in during the day or at least, make sure they have shade and plenty of water.

Models are showing a storm system heading our way late this weekend into early next week, but it's too early to confirm how much of an impact this will have next week.