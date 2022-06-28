Watch Now
Heat persists for the Central Valley but the end is in sight

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jun 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This heat wave is continuing over our areas but it looks like we might get some relief just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

Triple digits will continue through the first half of this week but then a low pressure system from the north will begin to make it's way down and cool us off.

We should see temperatures begin to drop by Thursday and then see below-average temperatures by Monday.

Until then though, we do have a heat advisory in affect for most of our valley areas and parts of Lake Isabella until about 9 p.m. Tuesday. With that in mind, we want to remind you to drink plenty of water, try to stay inside and in cool areas, and check on heat-sensitive people.

Our wind speeds will pick up for our desert areas Wednesday evening but it won't be too gusty. While it won't cool us off, hopefully it will push out some of the smog in our air.

The Air Pollution Control District reporting our AQI is at 105 and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

