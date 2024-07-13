Heat wave and high fire danger persist through weekend

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The historic heat wave continues, with the National Weather Service extending the excessive heat warning until Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Temperatures Friday in Bakersfield reached a high of 108°. This marks the 10th day temperatures were at or above 107°, which hasn't happened since 1933. Temperatures should start trending down early next week, returning to average by Tuesday as high pressure breaks down.

High fire danger persists through the weekend with a Red Flag Warning from Friday at 5:00 p.m. to Sunday at 9:00 p.m. for the Kern River Valley due to potential thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada, raising the threat of lightning-induced fires.

Stay hydrated and have a safe weekend, Kern County.

