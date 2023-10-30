High fire risk persists in the mountains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was another cool, fall day across Kern county and a windy one in the mountains.

Gusts sped up to around 20 miles per hour in the mountains and are expected to reach close to 30 miles per hour in some places on Monday.

The windy weather coupled with low humidity levels increases the risk for wildfires in the Kern mountains.

The dry conditions should last through Monday, meaning a red flag warning will be in effect until Monday night.

Things like discarded cigarettes,hot vehicle exhaust, and campfires are just some of the causes of wildfires.

Because of this, remember to keep these sources away from dry vegetation or wood, properly extinguish fires, and keep water near campfires to be safe.

Switching gears to temperatures, we're looking at highs a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Bakersfield hit 71°on Sunday.

Most of Kern county fell cooler to the 60s.

Places like Tehachapi dropped to 59°.

Monday will be no different.

The valley floor expects temps in the low 70s, the mountains await highs ranging from the upper 50s to the 70s, and the deserts expect conditions to hit the upper 60s.

Halloween brings nice, cool temps to Bakersfield.

We're tracking a high of 77° on Tuesday with cooling into the 60s during peak trick or treating hours.

The rest of the week brings a warming trend to Kern with highs in the upper 70s in the valley.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will warm to the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.



